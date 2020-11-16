James Wolfgang Vang, 49, of Mt. Gilead, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care in Albemarle. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care Chapel officiated by Rev. Keith Walters. Burial will follow at Stanly Gardens of Memory.

James was born September 25, 1971 in Laos to Nao Lu Vang and Yee Vu Vang.

He graduated from the University of Colorado in Greely with a Bachelor of Arts in History.

James enjoyed football at a young age and joined the local little league and continued to play football through his high school years. One of his other hobby was his love of older cars and motorcycles - most of the vehicles that he owned were late 60s. At one point, after completing college, he rode his Café Motorcycle home - over 1,500 miles in three days' time.

James' personality impacted those around him. He applied this talent to service type careers including Reed Gold Mine, Allstate Insurance, UPS and various companies.

Mr. Vang is survived by his brothers, Pao Choua Vang, Keng Vang, Kaha Vang, Kong Vang, Kao Vang, Lee C. Vang; sister Pang Vang; and his mother, Yee Vu Vang.

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Vang family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store