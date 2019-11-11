|
Jane Elizabeth Efird Poplin, 82, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Trinity Place in Albemarle.
Her funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at St. Martin's Lutheran Church in Albemarle. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Jane was born in Albemarle to the late Thelma Smith Efird and Clifford Maxwell Efird.
She was married for 63 years to the late James Eddie Poplin. They were high school sweethearts.
Jane was also predeceased by her sister, Peggy Efird Faggart, her granddaughter Jessica Lynn McLester, her nephew, Jonathan Faggart, and her brothers-in-law, Buddy Poplin and Johnny Poplin.
Jane was a lifelong member of St. Martin's Lutheran Church in Albemarle. Her passion was church music and she joined the adult choir as a preteen. She faithfully served her church and the Lord with her musical talent in a variety of ways for almost 70 years: choir member, choir director, organist and pianist.
She continued to serve as a choir member until declining health forced her to no longer participate.
Her children recall the background of their youth being the upcoming Sunday hymns/anthems being sung or played on the piano at home. She was blessed with a beautiful, strong voice and sang many solos, duets and even sang in a sextet under the direction of Marie Jones.
Jane graduated from Endy High School and attended Pfeiffer College.
She worked for many years at Stanly Knitting Mill in Oakboro. She enjoyed cooking for her family, gardening, reading, knitting, hot dogs and ordering from QVC. She also loved for her family to gather together.
She is survived by her children, Chris Poplin (Jackie), Phillip Poplin (Janice) and Debbie McLester (Rick), all of Albemarle. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Megan McLester Chamberlin (Mike), Sara Poplin, Brynn Poplin, Alex McLester (Autumn), Brandon Poplin (Ashlee) and Matthew Poplin (Kaity), and three great-grandchildren, Grace Chamberlin, Cora Chamberlin and Bentley Poplin. Other survivors include her brother-in-law Ray Faggart, sister-in-law Louise Poplin, special cousin Donna Efird and nieces and nephews.
We would like to express our deep appreciation to Trinity Place in Albemarle for their loving care of our mother and grandmother. Also, many thanks to her loving caregivers, Donna Efird, Brittany Neal, Katherine Wright and Margaret Owens, who all helped us care for our mother.
Stanly Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to St. Martin Lutheran Church at 16592 St. Martin Road, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019