Jane Garrison Lisk, 67, of Albemarle, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Concord.
Mrs. Lisk was born June 25, 1952 to the late James Banks and Betty Hearne Garrison.
Jane was a retired North Carolina Educator, working with the special needs students and retired from her family business as Vice President of South Central Oil.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Hearne Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Andy Jung.
Jane is survived by her husband of 45 years, Roger Lisk; sons, William Garrison Lisk and wife, Nicole, and Benjamin Lane Lisk and wife, Shannon; grandchildren, Jackson, Jameson, Emerson, Sydney; and brother, James Banks Garrison, Jr. and wife, Susan.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 2002 N. 2nd St., Albemarle, NC. 28001, GHA Autism Supports, 213 N. 2nd Street, Albemarle, NC.28001 or , 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL. 60601.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Lisk family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020