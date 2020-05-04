Janet Leona (Lewis) Burleson
1944 - 2020
Janet Leona Lewis Burleson, 75, of Albemarle, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Stanly Manor in Albemarle.
Janet was born Aug. 9, 1944 in Horry County, S.C. to the late Oscar and Leona Inman Lewis. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Roger Lee Burleson; and sister, Annie Neal Roberts.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Stanly Gardens of Memory.
Survivors include sons, Rodney Burleson of Albemarle, Art Burleson of New London, Scottie (Cynthia) Burleson of Locust; daughter, Bonita Diggs of Norwood, grandchildren, Travis (Kailey) Burleson, Lisa Marie Burleson, John Thompson, Jr., Chris Thompson and Dustin Thompson; great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Weston, and Makenna; brothers, Carson (June) Lewis, Barry (Jewel) Lewis, Allen Lewis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Janet loved her family, friends, and her pets. She also enjoyed crafting and going to the beach.
Memorials may be made to Stanly Manor, 625 Bethany Rd., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Burleson family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
