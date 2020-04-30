|
Mrs. Janice Hill Barbee, 85, of 203 Elm St., Locust, NC passed away April 29, 2020.
Janice was born in Stanly County on Jan. 30, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Crowell Jackson and Lois Hathcock Hill.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Larry Hill of Locust, Richard Hill of Tennessee and Jimmie Hill of Gastonia; sisters, Betty Howard of Monroe and Lavonne Melton of Charlotte.
Jan worked for 43 years in Charlotte as an office secretary and word processor. She retired in 1977.
Jan enjoyed gardening, baking, and collecting plates and teapots. She was a talented artist and seamstress.
As the Hill Family Historian, she collected many family photos and memorabilia.
She had a kind heart for animals and lovingly took care of a total of eight dogs, all of whom gave her devotion and companionship.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Charlie Webster Barbee of the home.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 2, 2020, at First Baptist Cemetery, 320 South Central Ave., Locust, officiated by Rev. David Yoran.
Memorials may be made to Carolina Presbyterian Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 369, Locust, NC 28097.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Barbee family.
