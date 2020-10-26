Janice Carol Hinson, 82, of Oakboro, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.
Mrs. Hinson was born July 3, 1938 to the late Crayon Hardin and Margie Little Hatley.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Hardis Wayne Hatley; sister, Joyce Delane Murray.
Janice was a graduate of Oakboro High School.
The family will receive friends from 2-2:45 p.m., on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 17236 Frog Pond Road, Oakboro. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m., officiated by Rev. Dr. Wayne Bennett.
Janice is survived by, husband, Bill Hinson of Oakboro, NC; son, Mark (Sue) Hinson; daughter, Cynthia (Steve) Howell; granddaughters, Taylor (Elliot) Marshall, Montana Hinson; grandson, Rivers Hinson; brother, Roger (Ellen) Hatley of NC; sister, Diane (Ted) Coble; sister-in-law, Dot Brooks Hatley; and brother-in-law, Johnnie Murry.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Hinson family.