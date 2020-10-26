1/1
Janice Carol Hinson
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Carol Hinson, 82, of Oakboro, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.
Mrs. Hinson was born July 3, 1938 to the late Crayon Hardin and Margie Little Hatley.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Hardis Wayne Hatley; sister, Joyce Delane Murray.
Janice was a graduate of Oakboro High School.
The family will receive friends from 2-2:45 p.m., on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 17236 Frog Pond Road, Oakboro. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m., officiated by Rev. Dr. Wayne Bennett.
Janice is survived by, husband, Bill Hinson of Oakboro, NC; son, Mark (Sue) Hinson; daughter, Cynthia (Steve) Howell; granddaughters, Taylor (Elliot) Marshall, Montana Hinson; grandson, Rivers Hinson; brother, Roger (Ellen) Hatley of NC; sister, Diane (Ted) Coble; sister-in-law, Dot Brooks Hatley; and brother-in-law, Johnnie Murry.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Hinson family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved