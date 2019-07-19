Services Burroughs Funeral Home 3558 Old Kings Hwy Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 843-651-1440 Janice Kay (McSwain) Efird Lowder

1944 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Janice Kay McSwain Efird Lowder, 74, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Lakes of Litchfield Assisted Living Facility in Pawleys Island, S.C.

She was born Nov. 2, 1944 in Albemarle to the late Charlie Benjamin McSwain and Hattie Mae (Parker) McSwain.

Along with her parents, Janice is preceded in passing by her husband, Robert "Bob" Lowder; and her brothers, Robert "Bob" Presnell and Ted McSwain.

Janice was a sassy and outgoing woman with many hobbies and interests who never met a stranger.

Her pastimes included tending to her luscious garden, watching for deer in her backyard, cooking for her family and taking long road trips with no set destination.

Janice had a personality larger than life and a smile that could light up a room.

Above all else, Janice loved her family with her whole heart, no matter what. Her sense of humor, hugs, gifts from Avon at the holidays and love for the simple things in life will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish Janice's memory are her daughter, Amanda (Dusty) West; son, Anthony (Beth) Efrid; grandchildren, Kyle West, Cathryn (Brett) Clayton, Sarah Efird, Tanner West, Adam Efird and Kristin (Jason) Herring; siblings, "The Sisters" Joyce Coley, Rebecca (Lee) Mabry, Peggy Broome and Joann (Jerry) Carpenter; sister-in-law, Dot Presnell; as well as many loved nieces and nephews; and many supportive friends and neighbors.

A celebration of Janice's life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday July 21, 2019 at Union Grove Baptist Church, 20514 NC-138, Albemarle, with her nephew, Larry Coley, officiating.

Family will be in the fellowship hall of the church from 2 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. prior to service and 20464 Old Aquadale Road, Albemarle, all other times Saturday and Sunday to receive friends.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Reflections in The Lakes at Litchfield for their loving care of our Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend.

At the request of the family, memorial contributions in Janice's name may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.alz.org.

To view these details online, visit, www.burroughsfh.com.

Burroughs Funeral home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, (843.651.1440) is honored to be assisting the family. Published in Stanly News And Press from July 19 to July 20, 2019