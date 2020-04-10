Home

Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
13575 Broadway Ave.
Midland, NC 28107
(704) 888-5571

Jason Eugene "Gene" Efird


1925 - 2020
Jason Eugene "Gene" Efird Obituary
Jason Eugene "Gene" Efird, 94, went home to be with his Lord Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home in Stanfield.
Gene was born Oct. 9, 1925, in Cabarrus County to the late Simeon Jason Efird and the late Sarah Ella Burris Efird.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jewell Little Efird; sisters, Mary Lambert, Fannie Almond, Minnie Furr, Wilma Burleson and Aileen Huskey; and brothers, Homer Efird, Getus Efird and Wayne Efird Sr.
After 45 years of service with Cannon Mills Company and its successor company Fieldcrest Cannon, Gene retired in 1990.
A hard worker who always wanted to stay busy, he continued working for about 23 years after retirement at Tarheel Auto Sales of Locust. He loved gardening and caring for his lawn and continued to do so as long as his health permitted.
Gene will be remembered for his love for God and his family and friends. He served the Lord faithfully in the manner closest to his heart and personality: cleaning, maintaining, repairing and caring.
Gene always made time for his family and was glad to help a neighbor or friend whenever he could.
A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Love's Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Stanfield, officiated by Rev. Jim White. Burial will follow at the Love's Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4360 Polk Ford Road, Stanfield.
Survivors include son Gerald Wayne (Gail) Efird of Albemarle; daughter Lisa Efird (Mark) Hartsell of Stanfield; granddaughters, Kelly Efird Barbee and Lauren Hartsell (Justin) Crump; and great-grandsons, Ian Patrick Simmons and Elliot Jacob Simmons.
Memorials may be made to Love's Grove United Methodist Church, PO Box 276, Stanfield, NC 28163-0276.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Efird family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
