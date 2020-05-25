Jean Parker, 83, of Richfield, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 peacefully in her home surrounded by family.
She was born Dec. 9, 1936 in LaGrange, Georgia to the late John Isaac Rogers and the late Eula Florence Walls.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Parker; brother-in-law, Steve Parker; and her niece, Shannon Parker.
Jean and her husband, Eddie were happily married and devoted to one another for 65 years. Jean was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church for many years.
She was an exquisite cook and master of the kitchen, where many gatherings were hosted. She loved spending time with her four-legged companion, Gracie, with whom she spent countless hours. Jean had a very loving spirit and helped others' in many ways.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle officiated by Rev. Ruth Ann Sipe. Burial will follow at the Richfield Cemetery Columbarium.
Survivors include her daughter, Lauren Bolton; brother-in-law, Robert Parker; and niece, Kimberly Bolton. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Stanly County & The Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Parker family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from May 25 to May 26, 2020.