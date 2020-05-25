Jean Parker
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Parker, 83, of Richfield, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 peacefully in her home surrounded by family.
She was born Dec. 9, 1936 in LaGrange, Georgia to the late John Isaac Rogers and the late Eula Florence Walls.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Parker; brother-in-law, Steve Parker; and her niece, Shannon Parker.
Jean and her husband, Eddie were happily married and devoted to one another for 65 years. Jean was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church for many years.
She was an exquisite cook and master of the kitchen, where many gatherings were hosted. She loved spending time with her four-legged companion, Gracie, with whom she spent countless hours. Jean had a very loving spirit and helped others' in many ways.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle officiated by Rev. Ruth Ann Sipe. Burial will follow at the Richfield Cemetery Columbarium.
Survivors include her daughter, Lauren Bolton; brother-in-law, Robert Parker; and niece, Kimberly Bolton. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Stanly County & The Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Parker family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved