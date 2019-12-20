Home

Jeanette Ruby Earnhardt


1932 - 2019
Jeanette Ruby Earnhardt, 87, of Hendersonville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Carolina Reserve of Hendersonville.
Miss Earnhardt was born April 7, 1932 in North Carolina to the late Rondie Eugene Earnhardt and the late Nellie Verna Dry Earnhardt.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Harold Eugene Earnhardt and James Rufus Earnhardt.
She was a nursing professor at Loma Linda University until her retirement.
Survivors include brothers, Alvin Coburn Earnhardt of Misenheimer and Jack Vernon (Elizabeth) Earnhardt of Kernersville. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and a special nephew, John Rufus Earnhardt, and his wife, Crystal, of Hendersonville. They were her special caretakers during her later years.
Jan requested to be cremated, so the family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the School of Nursing - Loma Linda University (Student Scholarship, Undergraduate), 11262 Campus St., Loma Linda, CA 92354.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Earnhardt family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
