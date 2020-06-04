Jeanette Snuggs Vaughn, 79, of Albemarle, passed away Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020 at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Randall United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Caitlin McAlhany will officiate.
Jeanette was born July 29, 1940 to the late Thomas A. and Eva Needham Snuggs.
She was a 1958 graduate of Norwood High School, 1961 graduate of Mercy School of Nursing, Sacred Heart Junior College and a 1971 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
She began her Nursing career as a Registered Nurse with Dr. John S. Gaskin. She was the first Family Nurse Practitioner in Stanly County. She practiced in Albemarle and Locust. She retired from Locust Medical Center in 2000.
She was a member of Randall United Methodist Church, where she served as Assistant Chairman of the Church Board, Trustee, UMYF assistant, taught Sunday school and member of the choir.
She was active in many Nursing and Nurse Practitioner organizations.
She loved her family, working in the yard and watching birds and wildlife.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Earl B. Vaughn; sisters, Barbara Ann Reap and Gwyndolyn Maxine Chapman; brothers, Edwin H. Snuggs, Needham Snuggs and Leon Snuggs.
She is survived by her daughter, Natalie Ann Blake Burris of Norwood; grandchildren, Ava Breann Burris and Phillip Dryman Burris, both of Norwood; and great-grandson, Ezra Lassiter.
Online condolences: edwardsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press on Jun. 4, 2020.