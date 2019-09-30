Home

Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134

Jeffrey Lynn Burris


1958 - 2019
Jeffrey Lynn Burris Obituary
Jeffrey Lynn Burris, 61, of Albemarle passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Bethany Woods Nursing Center.
A memorial service to honor his life will be on 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 in the Stanly Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tab Whitley officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service.
Born March 6, 1958 in Stanly County, he was the son of Bessie Poplin Burris of Albemarle and the late Bobby James Burris.
Jeffrey worked in maintenance at Wisscassett Mills before a car accident in his early 20s left him unable to work.
He was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church.
Jeffrey loved Volkswagens. He had a great sense of humor and was always pleasant to be around.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by brothers James Alan Burris of New London and Ricky Joe Burris of Albemarle.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
