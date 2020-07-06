1/1
Jeffrey Wayne Robinson
1963 - 2020
Jeffrey Wayne Robinson, 56, of Stanfield, died peacefully Friday morning, July 3, 2020 at Union County Hospice House in Monroe.
A Private Celebration of Jeff's Life will be held at a later date.
Jeff was born September 12, 1963 in Mecklenburg County to the late Paul Robinson and Kathleen Whiteside Robinson, who survives of Mint Hill.
Jeff served as a Firefighter/Paramedic with the Mint Hill Fire Department, Charlotte City Fire Department/Ladder One and Stanly County EMS.
He was owner of Robinson Glass and Mirror in Mint Hill.
Jeff enjoyed horseback riding, kayaking and rehabbing houses.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Amy Clontz Robinson of the home; two sisters, Paula Robinson Newell (Reece) of Mint Hill and Jill Robinson Sisskind (Michael) of Charlotte; Uncle Wayne Whiteside of Fort Mill, S.C.; nieces, Susan Newell Haire (Scott), Maren Rose Sisskind and Peri Liana Sisskind.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Union County, 700 Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28110.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
120 College St
Norwood, NC 28128
(704) 474-5898
