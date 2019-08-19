Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon Funeral Home
8559 Cook Street
Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124
(704) 436-9915

Jennifer Heise Burden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer Heise Burden Obituary
Jennifer Heise Burden passed away unexpectedly Aug. 6, 2019, while she was resting in her home in Albemarle.
A memorial service celebrating Jennifer's life will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at Mount Pleasant UMC, 1260 College St., Mt. Pleasant, officiated by the Rev. Earl Bradshaw.
Jennifer is survived by her husband, Roland Burden of Albemarle; her children, Kirsten and Keanan Grieser of Raleigh; parents, Wolfgang and Rosita Heise of Charlotte; brother, Thorsten Heise, his wife, Tracey, and their children, Nicholas and Alexandra of Charlotte; sister, Nicolette Endisch, her husband, Stefan, and their son, Christian, of Buerstadt, Germany; mother-in-law, Helen Fuller-Grieser.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jennifer's name to Mount Pleasant UMC, PO Box 237, Mt. Pleasant, NC 28214.
Gordon Funeral Home is serving the Burden family.
Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now