Jennifer Heise Burden passed away unexpectedly Aug. 6, 2019, while she was resting in her home in Albemarle.
A memorial service celebrating Jennifer's life will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at Mount Pleasant UMC, 1260 College St., Mt. Pleasant, officiated by the Rev. Earl Bradshaw.
Jennifer is survived by her husband, Roland Burden of Albemarle; her children, Kirsten and Keanan Grieser of Raleigh; parents, Wolfgang and Rosita Heise of Charlotte; brother, Thorsten Heise, his wife, Tracey, and their children, Nicholas and Alexandra of Charlotte; sister, Nicolette Endisch, her husband, Stefan, and their son, Christian, of Buerstadt, Germany; mother-in-law, Helen Fuller-Grieser.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jennifer's name to Mount Pleasant UMC, PO Box 237, Mt. Pleasant, NC 28214.
Gordon Funeral Home is serving the Burden family.
Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019