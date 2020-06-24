Jerry Clinton Shaver, 76, of Albemarle, NC passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home of natural causes.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 3 p.m., at Prospect Baptist Church in Albemarle, NC with Rev. Stoney Benfield and Rev. Darrell Huneycutt officiating.

There will be a Virtual Memorial at 2:30 p.m., prior to the funeral at Prospect Baptist Church.

A Military Graveside Service will immediately follow the service at Mountain View Baptist Church in Albemarle, NC.

Jerry Shaver loved God, his family, his friends and his country and he will forever missed!

