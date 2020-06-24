Jerry Clinton Shaver
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Clinton Shaver, 76, of Albemarle, NC passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home of natural causes.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 3 p.m., at Prospect Baptist Church in Albemarle, NC with Rev. Stoney Benfield and Rev. Darrell Huneycutt officiating.
There will be a Virtual Memorial at 2:30 p.m., prior to the funeral at Prospect Baptist Church.
A Military Graveside Service will immediately follow the service at Mountain View Baptist Church in Albemarle, NC.
Jerry Shaver loved God, his family, his friends and his country and he will forever missed!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Service
02:30 PM
Prospect Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Prospect Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Graveside service
Mountain View Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved