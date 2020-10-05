1/1
Jerry Darrell Sides
1934 - 2020
Mr. Jerry Darrell Sides, age 86, of Stanfield, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
He was born September 29, 1934 in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Jesse Albert Sides and Agnes Ellington Sides.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Irene Cranford Sides, a son, Darrell Sides, and his sister, Susie.
Jerry retired as captain from the Charlotte Fire Department and served in the Army National Guard. He enjoyed trips to Carolina Beach with his family, where he loved to fish.
Survivors include his son, Jesse L. Sides and wife, Kelly of Indian Trail; grandchildren, Steven, Michael, Christopher and Christina; great-grandchildren, Bryson and Aria; and his loving canine companion, Daisy.
A private committal for the family will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilkinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
