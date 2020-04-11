Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
13575 Broadway Ave.
Midland, NC 28107
(704) 888-5571

Jerry Dickson Huneycutt


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Dickson Huneycutt Obituary
Jerry Dickson Huneycutt, 78, of Locust, passed away April 11, 2020, peacefully at the Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.
He was born Feb. 2, 1942 in Stanly County to the late Raymond Sylvester Huneycutt and Elener Hatley Huneycutt. He was also preceded in death by seven brothers and two sisters.
Jerry worked with his brother at Huneycutt BP gas station in Locust until he retired.
Jerry loved people and never met a stranger. He enjoyed telling jokes and kept everyone laughing, including his ability to "bellow like a bull."
He also loved working in his garden, watching baseball and spending time with family and his loving wife.
Jerry was a wonderful, God-loving man and will be dearly missed.
Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Helen Griffin Huneycutt; three children, Scott Huneycutt, Dianne (Steve) Earnhardt, Jerry (Delane) Huneycutt; seven grandchildren, Hannah (Chris), Kayla, Adam, Jared, Cameron, Cole and Grayson; two great-grandchildren, Caden and Hadley; great-granddog, Emma; brother, Robert (Nancy) Huneycutt; sister, Clara Jewel (Grayson) Reid; and sister-in-law, Hilda Huneycutt.
The Huneycutt family would like to extend a special thanks to Jerry's caring neighbors and to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County for their special care during his declining health.
Jerry was laid to rest during a private committal service at First Baptist Church of Locust.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jerry's memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County or First Baptist Church of Locust.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Huneycutt family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -