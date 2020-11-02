1/1
Jerry Dixon Whitley
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Dixon Whitley, 83, of Albemarle, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.
Jerry was born September 13, 1937 in Stanly County to the late Hardy Huston Whitley and Virginia Kate Smith Whitley.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service to celebrate his life will follow in Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel at 3 p.m., officiated by Pastor Stoney Benfield and Pastor Jerry Harrison.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Whitley of the home; daughter, Rhonda Marie Whitley of Albemarle; stepdaughters, Lisa Clark of New London, Jennifer Clark of Albemarle; stepsons, Doug (Michelle) Clark of Charlotte, Andrew (Romina) Clark of Panama City, Florida; grandsons, Jake Wainwright, B.J. Wainwright, Roc Clark, Rikki Clark; granddaughters, Brittney Hicks, Courtney Hicks, Emma Harris, Maggie Harris, Allie Chase, Alexia Clark; five great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Rick) Cox; niece, Stacy Stogner; nephews, Daniel Cox, Kevin Cox; and his very special fur babies, Jack and Jill.
Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Before retiring, he was owner of Dixon Medical in Albemarle, and was a faithful member of Prospect Baptist Church. He was also a member of the gospel group, Middle Cross, and former member of the Stanly Mountain Boys, Uptown Countryman and Tommy Faile and the Tune Masters.
Memorials may be made to the Stanly County Humane Society, 2049 Badin Road, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Whitley family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved