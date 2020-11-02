Jerry Dixon Whitley, 83, of Albemarle, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.
Jerry was born September 13, 1937 in Stanly County to the late Hardy Huston Whitley and Virginia Kate Smith Whitley.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service to celebrate his life will follow in Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel at 3 p.m., officiated by Pastor Stoney Benfield and Pastor Jerry Harrison.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Whitley of the home; daughter, Rhonda Marie Whitley of Albemarle; stepdaughters, Lisa Clark of New London, Jennifer Clark of Albemarle; stepsons, Doug (Michelle) Clark of Charlotte, Andrew (Romina) Clark of Panama City, Florida; grandsons, Jake Wainwright, B.J. Wainwright, Roc Clark, Rikki Clark; granddaughters, Brittney Hicks, Courtney Hicks, Emma Harris, Maggie Harris, Allie Chase, Alexia Clark; five great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Rick) Cox; niece, Stacy Stogner; nephews, Daniel Cox, Kevin Cox; and his very special fur babies, Jack and Jill.
Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Before retiring, he was owner of Dixon Medical in Albemarle, and was a faithful member of Prospect Baptist Church. He was also a member of the gospel group, Middle Cross, and former member of the Stanly Mountain Boys, Uptown Countryman and Tommy Faile and the Tune Masters.
Memorials may be made to the Stanly County Humane Society, 2049 Badin Road, Albemarle, NC 28001.
