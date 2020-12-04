1/1
Pastor Jerry Edward Lucas
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pastor Jerry Edward Lucas, age 79, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home in Clarksville, TN.
He was born September 5, 1941, in Albemarle, NC, the son of the late James Lucas and Virginia Honbarrier Lucas.
Left to cherish Jerry's memory are his wife, Myra Whitley Lucas, his four daughters, 16 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and sisters Brenda Mauldin and Wanda Gilbert.
Graveside services will be on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Albemarle.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved