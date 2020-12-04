Pastor Jerry Edward Lucas, age 79, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home in Clarksville, TN.

He was born September 5, 1941, in Albemarle, NC, the son of the late James Lucas and Virginia Honbarrier Lucas.

Left to cherish Jerry's memory are his wife, Myra Whitley Lucas, his four daughters, 16 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and sisters Brenda Mauldin and Wanda Gilbert.

Graveside services will be on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Albemarle.



