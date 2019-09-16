Home

Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134

Jerry Gordon Springer


1941 - 2019
Jerry Gordon Springer Obituary
Jerry Gordon Springer, 78, of Albemarle, passed after a brief illness on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, Salisbury.
His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday Sept. 20, 2019 at West Albemarle Baptist Church with the Rev. Adam Hatley officiating. Burial will follow in Stanly Garden of Memory. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle.
Gordon was born Feb. 11, 1941 in Stanly County, and was the son of the late James Springer and Cora Hudson Springer. Mr. Springer was a member of West Albemarle Baptist Church and was an avid guitar player.
Mr. Springer is survived by two daughters, Barbara S. Brewer of Kernersville and Theresa S. Comer and husband Kenneth of Albemarle; four grandchildren, Ashley Renee Fischer (Drew), Christopher Peters (Randi), Tera Cope (Josh) and Brandi Comer; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to West Albemarle Baptist Church, 336 Church St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Springer Family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
