Jerry Wayne Fincher, 84, of Albemarle passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Jerry will be laid to rest at Canton Baptist Church cemetery at a later date.
Born June 17, 1935 in Stanly County, he was the son of the late William R. Fincher and Effie E. Baucom Fincher.
Jerry worked many years with Crook Motor Company where he retired as Vice President. He was a
member of Canton Baptist Church and also sang in the Lamplighters Quartet for over 40 years.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Eleanor "Kate" Holden Fincher of the home; children, Cindy Fincher Jacobs of Wingate and Tommy (Tiffany Sue) Fincher of New London. He is also survived by a brother, Donald (Nancy) Fincher of Albemarle, and grandson, Trey (Gera) Whitson of Midland; stepsons, Jimmy (Lisa) and Eric (Shanon) Lanier; step-daughter, Wanda (Bob) Krimminger; and a host of stepgrandchildren, stepgreat- and great-great grandchildren.
Published in Stanly News And Press on Apr. 6, 2020