Jerry Wayne Lowder, 78, of Norwood passed away early Friday morning, August 14, 2020 at Atrium-CMC-Main in Charlotte.

A graveside service was held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Green Memorial United Methodist Church. Rev. Fred Carpenter and Rev. Ron Dry officiated.

Mr. Lowder was born March 16, 1942 in Stanly County to the late Arnold Lee Lowder Sr., and Vera Burris Lowder.

He was a member of Green Memorial United Methodist Church.

He was a self-employed truck driver.

He is survived by his wife, Caron Harward Lowder of the home; daughter, Rebecca (Donald) Goforth of Mocksville; and son, Kenneth Lowder of Albemarle; grandchildren, Tyler McPhearson and Samantha Thomas; brothers, A. L. (Kathy) Lowder Jr., Jim (Marilyn) Lowder, both of Albemarle; and sister, Emily (Jim) Miller of Oakboro.

Memorials may be made to: Green Memorial United Methodist Church, 11495 NC 731 Hwy., Norwood, NC 28128.

