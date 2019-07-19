Services Edwards Funeral Home 120 College St Norwood , NC 28128 (704) 474-5898 Jewell (Hatley) Lee

1939 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Jewell Hatley Lee, 80, of Albemarle, passed away Thursday morning, July 18, 2019 at Spring Arbor Assisted Living.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Union Chapel United Methodist Church. The Rev. Montey Clark will officiate and burial will follow at Wightman United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall prior to the service.

Ms. Lee was born on March 16, 1939 in Stanly County to the late Graham Harwood and Geneva Carpenter Hatley.

She was a 1957 graduate of Norwood High School. She graduated from Pfeiffer University with a degree in Business Education and taught throughout Stanly and Montgomery counties and was the secretary for the superintendent of Stanly County Schools, Toby Webb.

She was an active member at Union Chapel United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, a member of the choir and was a member of United Methodist Women.

She was also a member of the Century Club, Red Hat Society, Extension Homemakers and active with the .

Jewell also loved traveling, shopping, crafting and having parties at her farm in the Egg Town community in Polkton.

Jewell, along with her husband Robert, were great supporters of philanthropy, having established two scholarships - the Robert D. and Jewell H. Lee Endowed Scholarship at Pfeiffer University and the Heritage Scholarship at Stanly Community College. She was a firm believer in encouraging young people to continue their education.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Davis Lee, and great-granddaughter, Karlee Jewell Rodgers.

She is survived by her son, Charles Lee of Albemarle; daughter, Betsy Lee Davis and husband Mike Hickey of Nicaragua; granddaughters, Megan Rodgers and husband Daniel of Albemarle and Brittany Ann Fox of Kannapolis; great-grandchildren: Madelyn Elaine Rodgers and Ronin James Pennington; and two sisters, Brenda Hathcock of Asheboro and Anne McIntyre and husband Luther of Albemarle.

Memorials may be made to Union Chapel Methodist Church, 24361 U.S. Highway 52 S., Albemarle NC 28001.

Memorials may be made to Union Chapel Methodist Church, 24361 U.S. Highway 52 S., Albemarle NC 28001.

Online condolences at edwardsfuneralhomes. com. Published in Stanly News And Press from July 19 to July 20, 2019