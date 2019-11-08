|
|
Jewell Love, 92, of Locust, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at home with family by her side.
Jewell was born June 5, 1927 in Millingport to the late Fred and Mary Lou Rowland.
She was also preceded in death by beloved husband, Clyde Eugene Love; daughter, Wanda McCall; and two brothers.
Jewell was a devout Christian who cherished her family. She was a very talented quilter. Jewell loved gardening, traveling and cooking for family and friends.
She was a humble soul who was a friend to everyone.
Survivors include daughter, Pamela (Eric) Thomas of Locust; grandchildren, Amy, Summer, Holly and Timothy; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Zelma Smith of Albemarle.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 617 Bethel Church Road, Locust. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Brian Bolding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to or Nazareth Children's Home in Rockwell.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Love family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019