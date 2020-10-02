Jimmy Darroll Hudson, 76, of Albemarle, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home.

A memorial graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Hudson was born October 28, 1943, in Lincoln County, NC and raised by his grandparents, Reverend Ellis P. Greene and Mrs. Iller Greene. He was the son of the late Ralph Eddison Hudson and Jean Greene Hudson.

Jimmy was of the Methodist Faith, and he retired from Concord Builders as a foreman.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Hazel Harris Hudson of the home. He is also survived by two daughters, Ginger Hudson of Denton, NC and Crystal Hudson of Asheboro, NC; two brothers, Carroll Hudson (Martha) of Albemarle and Bob Hudson (Brenda) of Matthews, NC; a stepson, Josh Cates (Angela) of Albemarle, NC; stepsister, Sharon Thorton of Morganton, NC; and three grandchildren, Makayla Cates, Harlo Alford and Parks Hughes.

Mr. Hudson is also preceded in death by a daughter, Lisha Hudson.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the incredible team of Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie for all their help.

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Hudson family.

