1/1
Jimmy Darroll Hudson
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmy Darroll Hudson, 76, of Albemarle, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home.
A memorial graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Hudson was born October 28, 1943, in Lincoln County, NC and raised by his grandparents, Reverend Ellis P. Greene and Mrs. Iller Greene. He was the son of the late Ralph Eddison Hudson and Jean Greene Hudson.
Jimmy was of the Methodist Faith, and he retired from Concord Builders as a foreman.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Hazel Harris Hudson of the home. He is also survived by two daughters, Ginger Hudson of Denton, NC and Crystal Hudson of Asheboro, NC; two brothers, Carroll Hudson (Martha) of Albemarle and Bob Hudson (Brenda) of Matthews, NC; a stepson, Josh Cates (Angela) of Albemarle, NC; stepsister, Sharon Thorton of Morganton, NC; and three grandchildren, Makayla Cates, Harlo Alford and Parks Hughes.
Mr. Hudson is also preceded in death by a daughter, Lisha Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the incredible team of Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie for all their help.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Hudson family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved