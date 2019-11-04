|
Jimmy Eugene Helms, 81, of Albemarle, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Hospice of Union County in Monroe.
Mr. Helms was born Oct. 7, 1938 in Stanly County to the late William Columbus Helms and the late Rosa Lucille Whitley Helms. He was also preceded in death by his brother, W.C. Helms.
Jimmy was an Air Force veteran and deeply loved his family, friends and pets.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel officiated by the Rev. Bob Gruver.
Survivors include son, Mike Helms and wife Susan of Albemarle; grandson, A.J. Helms; sister, Pat Carpenter of Norwood; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aaron's Hands Ministeries, PO Box 243, Albemarle, NC 28002.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Helms family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019