Jo Anna (Starr) Hatley
1941 - 2020
Jo Anna Starr Hatley, 78, of Albemarle passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Stanly Manor.
Her funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Bethany United Methodist Church with Pastor Nina Miller officiating.
She will lie in state at the church from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will greet visitors following the committal service in the cemetery.
Born August 8, 1941 in Guilford County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Starr and Pearl Jones Starr.
She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and was a retired secretary, having worked at both West Albemarle Elementary and Central Elementary Schools in Albemarle.
She was married to Gurney Ernest "Junior" Hatley of the home. Other survivors include three sons, Brad Hatley and wife Kristi of Misenheimer, Eric L. Hatley and wife Kristy Jo of Harrisburg and R. Kyle Hatley and fiancé Tonya Tarlton of Charlotte; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Lying in State
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Bethany United Methodist Church
JUN
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bethany United Methodist Church
