1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Joann R. Davis, 82, of Richfield passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in her home.

Her funeral will 2 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 in the Richfield Baptist Church with the Rev. De Hillyer and Mr. Billy Mills officiating. Burial will follow in the Richfield Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle.

Born May 20, 1936 in Stanly County, she was the daughter of the late Henry Clyde Rummage and Myrtle Mae Morton Rummage.

She was a member of Richfield Baptist Church and retired from Sears after 35 years of service.

She sang in the choir at Richfield Baptist Church for over 50 years and she was a member of the WMU.

Her church and her family were her life. She also worked with her husband for many years as a real estate broker.

She is survived by her husband, Donald P. Davis of the home; daughter, Donna Davis Jetton and husband Dr. Randy Jetton of Garner; son, Douglas H. Davis and wife Kathy of High Point; grandchildren, Richard Davis, Shannon Goff, Joey Jetton, Emily Winstead and Amber Jetton; and great-grandchildren, Abigail, Kai, Sarah Grace, Colton, Amber and Emma Caroline.

Two sisters preceded her in death, Mary Rose Lawrence and Betty Thompson.

Memorials may be made to Richfield Baptist Church, PO Box 96, Richfield, NC 28137.

