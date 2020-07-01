1/1
Jody Daniel Luther
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jody's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jody Daniel Luther, 43, of Oakboro, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Luther was born August 13, 1976 in Cabarrus County to Kathy Howard and the late Danny Paul Luther.
Jody is survived by his mother, Kathy Howard of Polkton; brother, Jeremy (Carin) Luther of Albemarle; stepmother, Denise Luther; stepbrothers, Bryan Whitley and Gregg (Anita) Whitley; stepchildren, Michael (Christen) Carter, Tyler Carter, and Samantha Helms; grandparents, Shirley and Roy Burris; a special nephew, Daniel Luther; several aunts, uncles, cousins and too many friends to name.
Jody recently celebrated 25 years at Charlotte Pipe and Foundry. He leaves behind many beloved co-workers and friends who are also family.
Away from work Jody enjoyed music, spending time at the lake, hanging out with his friends and spoiling his inherited nieces and nephews.
Jody was an amazing friend, family man and son. Go Heels!
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Levine Children's Hospital, P. O. Box 32861, Charlotte, NC 28232.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Luther family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
13575 Broadway Ave.
Midland, NC 28107
(704) 888-5571
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved