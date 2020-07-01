Jody Daniel Luther, 43, of Oakboro, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Luther was born August 13, 1976 in Cabarrus County to Kathy Howard and the late Danny Paul Luther.
Jody is survived by his mother, Kathy Howard of Polkton; brother, Jeremy (Carin) Luther of Albemarle; stepmother, Denise Luther; stepbrothers, Bryan Whitley and Gregg (Anita) Whitley; stepchildren, Michael (Christen) Carter, Tyler Carter, and Samantha Helms; grandparents, Shirley and Roy Burris; a special nephew, Daniel Luther; several aunts, uncles, cousins and too many friends to name.
Jody recently celebrated 25 years at Charlotte Pipe and Foundry. He leaves behind many beloved co-workers and friends who are also family.
Away from work Jody enjoyed music, spending time at the lake, hanging out with his friends and spoiling his inherited nieces and nephews.
Jody was an amazing friend, family man and son. Go Heels!
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Levine Children's Hospital, P. O. Box 32861, Charlotte, NC 28232.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Luther family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.