Joe Douglas Aldridge, 89, of Albemarle, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Atrium Health Stanly.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Stony Hill United Methodist Church with Pastor Kaye Fry officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors and masonic rights. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.
Mr. Aldridge was born April 13, 1930 in Stanly County and was the son of the late Annie Odessa Chance Aldridge and Edgar "Lefty" Douglas Aldridge.
He retired as an assistant fire chief with the City of Albemarle Fire Department.
Joe was a member of Stony Hill United Methodist Church.
Mr. Aldridge was a member of the Masonic Lodge 703, Albemarle, and was the founder of Joe's Bait and Tackle for 40 years. He loved fishing and was an avid hunter.
Mr. Aldridge was a United States Navy veteran and served during the Korean War.
Joe is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Russell Aldridge of 34 years. He is also survived by nephews, Doug Owens, Donnie Owens (Amy), David Owens (Kelli) and Mark Mills; nieces, Debbie Poplin (Randy) and Kelly Vanhoy (Lynn); great-niece, Jenny Mabry (Cameren); great-nephews, Joshua and Jacob Vanhoy; great-great niece, Charlie Bell Mabry; sister-in-law, Joanne Mills (Clarence "Tump"); brother-in-law, Don Russell (Rhonda); and special friends, Jim and Cathy Bivens, Jerry and Sheila Talbert and Shelia Stichroth.
Mr. Aldridge was also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Owens.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Aldridge Family.
