Rev. Joe Edward Smith, 72, of Albemarle passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Atrium Cabarrus.

His funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the Stanly Funeral Home Chapel, Albemarle, with Rev. Delane Burris and Rev. Keith Walters officiating. Burial will follow in Stanly Gardens of Memory.

The family received friends on Friday evening from 5-8 p.m. at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle.

Born July 22, 1948 in Albemarle, NC he was the son of the late Ed Smith and Ann Lowder Smith.

He was an ordained Baptist minister for over 43 years. He was the pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church in Albemarle, and previously served as pastor of Calvary Baptist for one year, West Oakboro Baptist Church for 21 years and Mount Calvary Baptist Church for 4 years.

He was a former member of the National Guard and the owner and operator of Joe's Do-Nut Dinette for 20 years. He began working for Bill Varner at the age of 16 in the Do-Nut Dinette and purchased the business several years later.

For the last 10 years Joe served as Hospital Chaplain of Atrium Stanly.

Joe is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lorraine Mauldin Smith; daughter Suzanne McLester and husband Allen of Albemarle; son Stephen Smith and wife Elizabeth of New London; brother Jimmy Richard "Runt" Smith and wife Cathy of New London; and four grandchildren, Grayson McLester, Madison Smith, Barrett McLester, and Josiah Smith.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1309 Old Charlotte Road, Albemarle, NC 28001.

