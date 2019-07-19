|
Joe Flynn Russell, 74, of Richfield passed away July 18, 2019 in Bethany Woods.
His funeral will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Richfield Baptist Church with the Rev. De Hillyer and Mr. Billy Mills officiating. Burial will follow in the Richfield Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Born April 23, 1945, he was the son of the late Price C. and Frances Kirk Russell.
He was a member of Richfield Baptist Church and was a retired textile employee.
He loved NASCAR racing and baseball.
Mr. Russell is survived by cousins.
Published in Stanly News And Press from July 19 to July 20, 2019