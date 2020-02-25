|
Joe Lewis entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 19, 2020 at home with his wife at his side.
He was born Jan. 9, 1930 to the late Willie Shaver Lewis and Walter Lewis in Badin. In addition to his parents Joe was predeceased by his infant brother, David, and by his son, Timothy.
Joe's work lifetime was spent in the electronics industry where he rose from a warehouse worker to Vice President in charge of purchasing at Goddard Electronics in Florida, to Southeastern Regional Sales Manager at Channel Master Corporation in New York, to Vice President of Resources Electronics in Columbia, S.C, finally retiring in 1999.
He then went into the antique business, specializing in 18th and 19th century tall case clocks, scouring England and Scotland for just the right pieces. Finally, in 2015, Joe retired for good.
Joe leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 46 years, June; his sister, Sylvia Harwood; as well as children Terry Lewis (Sherry), Teena Howard (Alan), Stephen A. Shear (Kathleen) and James E. Shear (Cindy); grandchildren Lauren Varner (Eric), Tyler Lewis (Cara), Lindsay Foley (Joey), Stephen A. Shear III (Lindsay), Jacqueline Newbold (Sam); and great-grandchildren Ella, Mallory, Jace, Caleb, Ryder, Olivia and Noah.
Joe's kind heart and grace gained him many friends through the years. He will be sorely missed.
The funeral service was Monday, Feb. 24, at Hartsell Funeral Home in Harrisburg.
In lieu of flowers, donate to Samaritan's Purse or a .
Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg is serving the Lewis family.
