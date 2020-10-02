1/1
John Bradford Whitley Jr.
1949 - 2020
John Bradford Whitley, Jr., 71, of Richfield, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at his home.
John was born April 16, 1949 in Cabarrus County to the late John Bradford Whitley and Bessie Mae Mauldin Whitley.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. - 3:45 p.m., Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Gleaning Mission Church. The funeral service to celebrate his life will follow at 4 p.m., officiated by his son, Michael Whitley, and Rev. Steve Barbee.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Patricia Mae Hatley Whitley; sons, Michael (Tracy) Whitley, Matthew Whitley; daughter, Kristen Whitley; grandchildren, Destiny and Gracie Whitley; and brother, Arthur (Debbie) Whitley.
John was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed trips to the mountains.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 585, Albemarle, NC 28002, www.gideons.org.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Whitley family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
