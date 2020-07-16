1/
John C. Wyatt Jr.
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
John C. Wyatt, Jr. 88, of Asheboro, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Cross Road Retirement Community.
He was born October 27, 1931, to John C, Wyatt Sr. and Ethel Burkhead Wyatt in Greenville, NC.
He was a Boy Scout, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.
Wyatt attended NC State and Pfeiffer College.
He married Peggy D. Redfern, and they had two children, Mike and Susan.
In 1955, he worked as a Park Ranger II at Morrow Mountain State Park.
In 1956 Wyatt was employed by ALCOA at Badin Works as an electrical engineering draftsman and designer.
He retired in 1987 and continued to enjoy teaching Sunday School, flying, fishing, traveling and ham radio.
Wyatt is survived by his children, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, his brother, Frank Wyatt, and his sister, Margaret White.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Memorial Park for family only.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Randolph County, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203 or to Cross Road Retirement Community, 1302 Old Cox Road, Asheboro, NC 27205.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
