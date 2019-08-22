|
John Dwain "Bill" Sells, 83, of Albemarle passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 in Atrium Health Cabarrus.
His funeral will be 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at West Albemarle Baptist Church with Pastor Adam Hatley and Pastor Delane Burris officiating. Burial will follow in Stanly Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle.
Born Aug. 30, 1935 in Stanly County, he was the son of the late Edgar Lee Sells and Cordelia Hinson Sells.
He was a member of West Albemarle Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He was the former owner of Stony Gap Fish House in Concord and Salisbury and of C & J Motors in Albemarle. He also worked for Bypass Auto and many other car dealerships during his career.
He loved to watch football and NASCAR racing and he was very active at West Albemarle Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon, Sunday School teacher and greeter.
Mr. Sells was preceded in death by his wife, Cecelia Sells.
Survivors include sons, John Dwain Sells Jr. and wife, Geralyn, of Lakeland, Fla., Derek Sells and wife, Angela, of Matthews, and Daniel Sells and wife, Sherri, of Camerton; daughter, Darlene Burris and husband, Delane, of Albemarle; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by seven sisters, Jeanette Poplin, Jewel Sells, Grace Efird, Etta Eudy, Eunice Burris, Evelyn Davis and Mary Ruth Cotter, and one brother, Floyd Sells.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019