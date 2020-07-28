1/1
John Henry Dixon
1968 - 2020
John Henry Dixon, age 70, of Stanfield passed away on July 27, 2020 at Atrium Health Northeast in Concord.
John was born in Concord, NC to William Dixon and Margie Nance.
John married Judy Dixon of Stanfield, North Carolina on March 1, 1968 in York, SC.
He was retired from Research and Development with Hoechst Celanese in Charlotte. He was of the Baptist Faith.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy Dixon of the home; daughters Holly Clontz and husband Stacy of Stanfield, Jennifer Little of Stanfield; one granddaughter, Jamie Dabbs of Stanfield; and a nephew, Scott Dixon of SC.
A son, Keith Dixon, and a brother, Richard Dixon, both preceded him in death.
The family will have a private gathering at a later date.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
