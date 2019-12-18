|
John James Poupalos, age 63, of Pinehaven Village, New London, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. He was the owner of A-1 Tire in Wadesboro for the past 20 years.
John is survived by his parents, James and Dorothy Poupalos of Anderson, S.C.; fiance, Katherine Stinson of the home; brother. James Poupalos Jr. and wife, Susan, of Troy; daughter, Sarah Trapp and husband, Todd, of Atlanta, Ga.; son, John Poupalos Jr. of Pisgah; daughter, Heather Poupalos of Asheboro; and his 10 beloved grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pugh-Troy Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Troy. A funeral will be held on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Chandler's Grove United Methodist Church, 2535 Blaine Road, New London, with the Rev. Steve Phillipi officiating. Burial will follow at Center United Methodist Church Cemetery, 186 Center Methodist Church Road, Troy. A reception for the family will follow at Chandler's Grove United Methodist Church.
