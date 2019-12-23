Home

John Kenneth Cullingford


1940 - 2019
John Kenneth Cullingford Obituary
John Kenneth Cullingford, 79, of Oakboro passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in the Tucker Hospice House, Kannapolis.
His funeral service was Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Stanly Funeral Home Chapel, Albemarle, with Chaplain Jeff Kidd officiating. Burial followed in the Oakboro Cemetery.
Born July 1, 1940 in Mecklenburg County, he was the son of the late John Francis Cullingford and Ellilu Brooks Cullingford.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a member of Albemarle First Assembly.
Mr. Cullingford worked as an electronic engineer in data processing and later was an employee of Phillip Morris.
Mr. Cullingford is survived by his wife of 49 years, Eunice Hinson Cullingford; son, Derek Cullingford and wife Kellie of Oakboro; brothers, Larry Cullingford of Huntersville and Brooks Cullingford of Charlotte; and two grandchildren, Drake and Kaleb.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Tucker Hospice House, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
