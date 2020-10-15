John William (JW) Rogers began his beautiful journey into heaven to join many of his departed family and friends on Oct. 7, 2020 just four days after celebrating his 90th birthday with his wife, daughter and two grandchildren.

JW's sweet soul and caring heart paired perfectly with his contagious smile and laugh making for a fulfilling and accomplished life.

JW was born Oct. 3, 1930 to Henderson Hal and Zola Brown Rogers in Rowan County.

His one brother, Norman Rogers, precedes him in death.

After graduating from Richfield High School, he joined the U.S. Navy where he served for four years receiving medals of Honor for commendable conduct and excellence in service.

Following the Navy, JW returned to Stanly County and wed Barbara Yokley Rogers on June 23, 1957. They celebrated 63 years of marriage and were blessed with one daughter, Leigh Rogers Kandzari.

Perhaps one of his greatest joys was the blessing of his two grandchildren, Stokes and Will Kandzari, who both attend college in Colorado.

JW was employed for 40 years by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and was a lifelong member of New Mount Tabor Methodist Church, where he served on multiple boards including Church Superintendent.

In addition, he was a member of the Richfield Civitan Club for many years holding multiple positions including District Governor.

After Leigh's graduation from UNC-Chapel Hill, JW became an avid Carolina sports fan and was a member of the Ram's Club for over 10 years. His Tarheel passion even went so far that his beloved friend, Becky Cooper Morris installed a "Carolina Blue" barstool in her former restaurant dedicated to him. JW religiously helped Becky open her grill with his great friend, Roger Huneycutt, most weekday mornings at 4:30 a.m., where they could sit for hours sipping coffee and chatting with community buddies.

Amongst some of JW's other hobbies was his passion for antiques, and he has been regarded as one of the state's most knowledgeable collectors of early North Carolina pottery.

The Rogers' Family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the amazingly wonderful staff at Trinity Place and also acknowledge their forever gratefulness to the Spurgeon Brooks Family for their lifelong love and care.

JW's bountiful passion for life will never go unmissed, and his unimaginable persistence for a life abundant will live on many generations to follow.

A private, graveside service will be held Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at New Mount Tabor Church and will be officiated by Reverend James Allred and Reverend Leslee Wray.

