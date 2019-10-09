|
Johnnie Michael Talley, 69, of Stanfield, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in the Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care Chapel in Locust.
Born April 3, 1950 in Stanly County, Johnnie was the son of the late Mildred Hahn Talley and Homer Lee Talley.
Mr. Talley spent his career working as a farmer with Talley Farms.
He loved fishing and spending time at the coast with his family and friends. Johnnie was known for his wit, his stubbornness and his love for his family.
Mr. Talley is survived by his wife, Debra "Debbie" Lynn Jones Talley; sons, Jeffrey Talley (Ashley) of Stanfield, and Jeremy Talley (Melissa) of Wesley Chapel; grandchildren Ethan, Payton, Reagan and Samuel Talley; sisters, Barbara Moylan (Mike) of Stanfield and Judy Barbee of Stanfield; and brother Windell Talley (Judy) of Stanfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the online at https://donate3.cancer.org.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Locust is serving the Talley family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019