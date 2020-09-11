Johnnie Stanford "Stan" Story, 64, of Albemarle, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Story was born on February 1, 1956 to the late Darrell Lee and Eltus Andrews Story.

He was employed with Stanly Fixtures and a 1974 South Stanly High School graduate.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Kim Story.

He is survived by his wife, Rena Lee Story; brothers, Chris Story (Dina) and Steve Story (Elaine), all of Albemarle; and numerous nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store