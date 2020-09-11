1/1
Johnnie Stanford "Stan" Story
1956 - 2020
Johnnie Stanford "Stan" Story, 64, of Albemarle, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Story was born on February 1, 1956 to the late Darrell Lee and Eltus Andrews Story.
He was employed with Stanly Fixtures and a 1974 South Stanly High School graduate.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Kim Story.
He is survived by his wife, Rena Lee Story; brothers, Chris Story (Dina) and Steve Story (Elaine), all of Albemarle; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
120 College St
Norwood, NC 28128
(704) 474-5898
