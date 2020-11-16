1/1
Johnny Luegene Almond Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny Luegene Almond, Sr., 85, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Stony Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Dr. Austin McIver "Mack" Dennis officiating, Military and Masonic Rites.
Edwards Funeral Home in Mt. Gilead will be open on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for family and friends to pay their respects.
Johnny was born in Stanly County to the late John Henry and Carrie Ivy Talbert Almond.
He was a mechanic and last worked for CP&L at the Hydro Dam.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, Mount Gilead Lion's Club and Blackmere Lodge 127.
He enjoyed watching the History Channel especially, "American Pickers."
Johnny was predeceased by his wife, Doris Kathleen Culp Almond.
He is survived by his children, Kathy Almond (John) of Albemarle and Johnny Almond (Trey) of Troy; sisters, Patricia "Pat" Almond Haithcock of Mt. Gilead and "Tommy" Jeanelle Almond Matrangos of Ovieda, Florida; half-brother, Tommy Almond of Norwood.
Memorials may be made to: The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27585; American Red Cross, Greater Southern Piedmont Chapter, 125 Pedro Street, Suite E, Monroe, NC 28110; Stony Hill UMC Cemetery Fund c/o Sid Fields 32305 Valley Drive, Albemarle, NC 28001.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
120 College St
Norwood, NC 28128
(704) 474-5898
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved