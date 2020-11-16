Johnny Luegene Almond, Sr., 85, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Stony Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Dr. Austin McIver "Mack" Dennis officiating, Military and Masonic Rites.

Edwards Funeral Home in Mt. Gilead will be open on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for family and friends to pay their respects.

Johnny was born in Stanly County to the late John Henry and Carrie Ivy Talbert Almond.

He was a mechanic and last worked for CP&L at the Hydro Dam.

He was a member of First Baptist Church, Mount Gilead Lion's Club and Blackmere Lodge 127.

He enjoyed watching the History Channel especially, "American Pickers."

Johnny was predeceased by his wife, Doris Kathleen Culp Almond.

He is survived by his children, Kathy Almond (John) of Albemarle and Johnny Almond (Trey) of Troy; sisters, Patricia "Pat" Almond Haithcock of Mt. Gilead and "Tommy" Jeanelle Almond Matrangos of Ovieda, Florida; half-brother, Tommy Almond of Norwood.

Memorials may be made to: The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27585; American Red Cross, Greater Southern Piedmont Chapter, 125 Pedro Street, Suite E, Monroe, NC 28110; Stony Hill UMC Cemetery Fund c/o Sid Fields 32305 Valley Drive, Albemarle, NC 28001.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store