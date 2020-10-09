Major Jont Gilmer Johnson of Albemarle died at home Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

He was a Rutherford County native and the son of the late James Gilmer Johnson and Faye Pace Johnson Newman Dodson. He was also preceded in death by brothers Edward and Ray Johnson and infant sister Frances Johnson.

Jont was a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Omaha, with post graduate degree from Webster University, St. Louis, Mo.

Jont was married for 62 years to his high school sweetheart, Joan Robertson, who survives him. He leaves behind two daughters, Joy Dunbar of Kettering, Ohio, and Janice Lee (Dennis) of Ansonville; two grandsons, Eli Dunbar of Baltimore, Md., and Joel Dunbar of Washington, Ill.; two granddaughters, Danielle and Laura Lee; three great-granddaughters; two sisters, Doris Bradley of Forest City and Barbara Harris of Old Fort; and a brother, Roy Johnson of Harmony, Fla.

Jont enlisted in the USAF in August 1958 and was serving as a Master Sergeant when he was commissioned Second Lieutenant. He was a Vietnam and Cold War veteran with many duty stations during his 31-year career.

His greatest desire was to be a Godly man. Wherever he lived, he was actively involved in a local church. Some peers described him as a "Preacher Type."

In the many churches along his journey he served in positions of custodian to deacon chair and has filled the pulpit.

He enjoyed hunting and woodworking, seldom having stamina to do so because of lung injuries experienced in 1958.

He loved and was loved and his family will forever praise God for the gift of him.

Funeral services were held Oct. 1, 2020 at Padgett and King Mortuary Chapel Forest City. Rev. Ryan Clore and Rev. Brenda Jones officiated with Rev. Aza Hudson as musician. Burial followed at the Oak Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors provided by the USAF Honor Guard of Shaw Air Force Base, S.C.

Memorials may be made to Stanly Community Christian Ministry, PO?Box 58, Albemarle, NC?28002.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store