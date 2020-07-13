Joseph Alphie Plourde, 88, of Oakboro, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home in Oakboro, NC.
He was the loving husband of the late Mary Lowery Plourde.
Joseph was born January 10, 1932, 1 of 13 children of Ernest and Laura Madore Plourde.?
Joseph was proud to have served his country for over 20 years in the United States Army, Special Forces (Green Berets) and the 82nd Airborne Division, and was a lifetime member in retirement. He served in the Korean and Vietnam wars and was a highly decorated Soldier.
In retirement, "Joe" or known as "Al" as well, was an avid card player. He also enjoyed bowling and loved watching baseball.
He was a great listener and storyteller and loved to reminisce about his youth in Eagle Lake, Maine and his service in the military. One of his favorite things was to "get some Chow" (go out to eat).
He also loved resting in his favorite chair and tinkering in his garage.
He was a great husband, father and friend and will be dearly missed.
He attended Annunciation Catholic Church in Albemarle.
In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his brothers, Edford, Edward, Guilford, Camille, Roland, Leo and Earnest, and sisters, Laura Ann and Phoebe Annette Plourde.
Joseph is survived by his daughters, Denise Reardon and her boyfriend Brian Bryant of Oakboro, NC, Laura Hussey and husband Michael of Weymouth, MA, and Katherine A. Nicknair and husband Brian of Enfield, CT; granddaughters, Crystal and husband Christian, DeAnna and boyfriend Alex, Gabrielle Nicknair; grandson, Dennis Reardon; great-granddaughter, Victoria Feitoza; sisters, Eva Post of Baird, TX, Edna Soucier of Presque Isle, ME, Alice Martin of Tolland, CT, and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Salisbury National Cemetery with Father Fitzgibbons officiating.
Memorials may be made to The Special Forces Association.
Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Plourde family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.