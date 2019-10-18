|
Josie Little Faulkner, 68, of Norwood, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at her home.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 2019 at Silver Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Mark Little officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service in the church sanctuary from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
Mrs. Faulkner was born on Jan. 2, 1951, to the late John Kenneth and Evelyn Thompson Little.
She retired from the Stanly County Board of Education in 2016 after having worked as a teacher and instructional director for 45 years. She was a life-long member at Silver Springs Baptist Church where she played the organ and taught Sunday School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Keith Little.
She is survived by her loving husband, Joe Faulkner, of the home; daughters, Jamie Crozier and husband Jeff of Reno, Nev., and Jodee Poplin and husband Roy of Norwood; sister, Madeline Russell and husband Jerry; brother, J. D. Little and wife Rita; and five grandchildren, Jacob Crozier, Aunika Crozier, Ashlee Miller, Ashton Dickens and Austin Poplin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the music fund at Silver Springs Baptist Church.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Faulkner family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019