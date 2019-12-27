|
Joyce Ann Simpson Westbrook, age 83, of Conover, NC, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Carolina Caring in Newton, NC.
Born March 4, 1936, in Cabarrus County, NC, she was the daughter of the late George Lee Simpson and Ercel Lomax Simpson.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Paul L. Westbrook, Jr. and oldest son, David L. Westbrook.
Joyce graduated from Endy High School in Albemarle and cum laude from Lenoir Rhyne University. She earned a masters degree and a sixth year degree from Appalachian State University. Joyce was an active member of the Widowed Persons Organization, the Catawba County and District 3 North Carolina Retired School Personnel, National Educator Association, North Carolina Association of Educators, New Hope Baptist Church, American Legion Auxiliary and former leader of the Brentwood Community Watch.
Survivors include her sons, Mark Westbrook and wife Jeanie of Hickory, NC, and John Westbrook and wife Carol of Fayetteville, GA; grandsons, Christopher, Shane, Zane, and Grant Westbrook; and two great-grandchildren, Devin and Kyra Westbrook.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Poplin Grove Baptist Church in Albemarle, NC, on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
Condolences may be sent to the Westbrook family at www.drumfh-conover.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: Catawba County Retired School Personnel, 700 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27601 or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658
The Westbrook family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover, NC.
Published in Stanly News And Press on Dec. 27, 2019