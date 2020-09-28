Joyce Berlene Smith Kimrey, 88, of Albemarle passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Stanly Manor.

Her funeral will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Immanuel Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Stanly Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:30 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Born July 25, 1932 in Stanly County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Willie C. Smith and Zora Whitley Smith.

She was retired from Wiscassett Mills and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

She enjoyed attending North Stanly and Albemarle sporting events and she loved her church and her family.

Mrs. Kimrey is survived by sons Danny Kimrey (Betty) and Johnny Kimrey (Kay), both of Albemarle; daughter Kelly Woods (Jeff) of New London; six grandchildren, Leslie Eudy, Justin Kimrey, Landon Kimrey (Karen), Bray Kimrey, Tristan Furr (Sarah), Andrew Furr (Hillary); 12 great-grandchildren, Nathan Crisco, Jaxon Kimrey, Kayden Efird, Hunter Holt, Madison Farinholt, Conner Eudy, Grace Reitzel, Tyson Kimrey, Anna Claire Kimrey, Riley Furr, Wyatt Furr, and Gage Furr.

The family requests that memorials be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1309 Old Charlotte Rd., Albemarle, NC 28001.

