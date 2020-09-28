1/1
Joyce Berlene (Smith) Kimrey
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Berlene Smith Kimrey, 88, of Albemarle passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Stanly Manor.
Her funeral will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Immanuel Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Stanly Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:30 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
Born July 25, 1932 in Stanly County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Willie C. Smith and Zora Whitley Smith.
She was retired from Wiscassett Mills and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She enjoyed attending North Stanly and Albemarle sporting events and she loved her church and her family.
Mrs. Kimrey is survived by sons Danny Kimrey (Betty) and Johnny Kimrey (Kay), both of Albemarle; daughter Kelly Woods (Jeff) of New London; six grandchildren, Leslie Eudy, Justin Kimrey, Landon Kimrey (Karen), Bray Kimrey, Tristan Furr (Sarah), Andrew Furr (Hillary); 12 great-grandchildren, Nathan Crisco, Jaxon Kimrey, Kayden Efird, Hunter Holt, Madison Farinholt, Conner Eudy, Grace Reitzel, Tyson Kimrey, Anna Claire Kimrey, Riley Furr, Wyatt Furr, and Gage Furr.
The family requests that memorials be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1309 Old Charlotte Rd., Albemarle, NC 28001.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved