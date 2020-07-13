1/1
Joyce (Boone) King
1933 - 2020
Joyce Boone King, 87, of Albemarle, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Woodhaven Court.
Mrs. King was born June 15, 1933 in Stanly County to the late Arlie Robert Boone and the late Bessie Nola Boone.
She was also preceded in death by husband, Gary O. King.
A graveside service was at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at 17236 Frog Pond Road, Oakboro, officiated by Pastor Adam Hatley.
Survivors include daughter, Marla (Daniel) Lukach; son, Robert (Dondee) King; grandsons, Mike (Amanda) Lukach, Jake Lukach, and Austin (Megan) King; and great-grandchildren, Addie Lukach, Lilly Lukach, Ellison King and Khi McRae.
A very special thank you for the loving care of Woodhaven Court and Hospice of Stanly County.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the King family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
