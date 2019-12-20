|
Joyce Yarbrough Perry of Norwood passed away Dec. 14, 2019 at home with her family - husband, Gary Perry, and daughter Brittina Oiler and husband, James Oiler.
The daughter of the late Flawzell Yarbrough and Camilla Yarbrough, who survives, she is also survived by four sisters, Ann Cagle, Mary McKee, Sandy Dennis and Amy Sullivan; two granddaughters, Sharon Roberson and Ashley Oiler; two great-grandchildren, Breeanna Perry and Cordial Kendall; and four stepdaughters.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Lomax.
A memorial will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, at her home.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019